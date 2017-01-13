The 20 highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree

These days, it can seem like the only way to get a high-paying job is to get a master's degree.

But with a bachelor's degree or an associate's degree, and the right skills and experience, you can in fact have a lucrative career, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

CNBC has compiled a list of the highest paying professions where a master's degree isn't needed. The job title of chief executive was not included in the list, as those positions are relatively rare.

Check out these 20 careers where you can earn more than $100,000 without having to pile on the student debt that so often comes with an advanced degree:

20. Computer network architects



Computer network architects design and build data communication networks.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree



Median salary: $100,240



