The 20 highest paying jobs that don't require a master's degree

These days, it can seem like the only way to get a high-paying job is to get a master's degree.

But with a bachelor's degree or an associate's degree, and the right skills and experience, you can in fact have a lucrative career, data from Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

CNBC has compiled a list of the highest paying professions where a master's degree isn't needed. The job title of chief executive was not included in the list, as those positions are relatively rare.

Check out these 20 careers where you can earn more than $100,000 without having to pile on the student debt that so often comes with an advanced degree:

20. Computer network architects

Computer network architects design and build data communication networks.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $100,240


19. Training and development managers

Training and development managers create and direct programs made to boost the knowledge and skills of an organization's employees.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $102,640


18. Nuclear engineers

Nuclear engineers create the instruments and systems involving nuclear energy and radiation, such as machines used in medical diagnosis and treatment.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $102,950


17. Public relations and fundraising managers

These professionals are in charge of their client or employer's public image.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $104,140


16. Human resource managers

Human resource managers oversee the recruiting and hiring of new staff and consult with top executives on strategic planning, among other functions.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $104,440


15. Managers

Managers oversee daily operations and form organizational policies for a public or private entity.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $104,850


14. Systems software developers

Software developers create system-wide computer programs for companies in medical, industrial, military, aerospace and other industries.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $105,570


13. Aerospace engineers

Aerospace engineers design aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $107,830


12. Purchasing managers

Purchasing managers coordinate the buying of materials and services, often in the wholesale or retail merchandising industry.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $108,120


11. Compensation and benefits managers

Compensation and benefits managers coordinate retirement plans, health insurance and other benefits that a company provides its employees.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $111,430


10. Computer hardware engineers

These engineers create, develop and test computer hardware such as processors, circuit boards, memory devices and routers.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $111,730


9. Sales managers

Sales managers set sales goals, track progress and develop training programs.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $113,860


8. Airline pilots and copilots

Requirements: A high school diploma, in addition to the specialized certification and education in aviation, which includes thousands of hours of practice.

Median salary: $117,290


7. Financial managers

Financial managers are responsible for an organization's financial well-being.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $117,990


6. Natural sciences managers

Natural sciences managers oversee scientists such as chemists, physicists and biologists, and coordinate research and development work.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $120,160


5. Air traffic controllers

Air traffic controllers coordinate and direct the movement of aircraft.

Requirements: Associate's degree

Median salary: $122,950


4. Marketing managers

These managers work to generate interest in products or services.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $128,750


3. Petroleum engineers

Petroleum engineers figure out how to extract oil and gas from below the Earth's surface.

Requirement: Bachelor's degree

Median salary: $129,990


2. Computer and information systems managers

Often referred to as IT managers, computer and information systems managers oversee an organization's computer-related activities.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $131,600


1. Architectural and engineering managers

These managers direct the architectural and engineering activities for an organization.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree and multiple years of experience

Median salary: $132,800


