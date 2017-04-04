We have no problem with the natural gas oversupply: Cheniere

An oversupply of natural gas is keeping prices low for an extended period of time, but U.S. gas exporter Cheniere Energy says it has no problems finding homes for its products as the company keeps its contract terms flexible.

"What you're seeing is a supply-demand price reaction, which is what you'd expect when the market becomes more transparent, more liquid, more seasonal and less bilateral," said Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco.

The market, Fusco said, is moving away from bilateral contracts that have dominated the market for decades to spot contract trading, which now makes up to a third of the market.

His comments come on the back of a pact by the world's largest liquefied natural gas buyers, all of whom are located in Asia, to secure more flexible supply contracts in a move that shifts power to importers from producers amid the supply glut, Reuters reported on March 23.