Outgoing Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo told CNBC on Wednesday the robust March job growth at American companies provides more confirmation of the "solid trend" of strength in employment.

U.S. companies added 263,000 jobs in March, according to the latest ADP and Moody's Analytics private payrolls report. That was well above the 185,000 expected from economists surveyed by Reuters. The government reports its March employment report on Friday.

He appeared on "Squawk Box" on his last day at the central bank. The 64-year-old Tarullo, a tough regulator on the banks, announced his plans to retire in February.

Tarullo's appearance comes a day after Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker announced his immediate resignation, admitting that in 2012 he discussed sensitive information with an analyst a Medley Global Advisors regarding the central bank's plans at the time for economic stimulus.

Lacker's resignation was negotiated with law enforcement officials, CNBC had learned. No charges will be filed, according to Lacker's attorney.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.