Brexit ‘Eurosceptic-priest’ lays out his wish list

One of the foremost Brexit supporters in the European Parliament wants to cut European regulation and prevent new policies to be applied to the U.K. as the first step in the divorce process with the European Union.

Daniel Hannan, member of the European Parliament for the ruling Conservative party, told CNBC the main Brexit priority should be slashing regulation in all policy areas.

"I would get rid of the rules that disadvantage our up market with a sweet rule in the VAT (Value Added Tax), I would get rid of the REACH directive, which prevents our importers getting the chemicals they need, I would get rid of some of the rules that have disadvantaged our temping agencies, some of the rules on temporary workers, and I would stop some of the things that are about to happen," Hannan said.

"For example the ports services directive, that was opposed by every port in Britain, every trade union, every British MEP for all its worth voted against and yet it's about to be imposed on us anyway if we stay in the EU," he added.