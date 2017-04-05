Galaxy S8's display has been rated the best of any phone. That's good news for Apple

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, two smartphones set to debut in the U.S. this month, have screens that have been rated the best ever on a smartphone, according to a research company that tests displays.

But since Apple is using a similar technology, the screen on its upcoming iPhone could be just as good.

DisplayMate Technologies, which regularly tests and grades screens on the latest smartphones, recently published its analysis of Samsung's new flagship phone, concluding that Samsung's new displays are the best you can buy.

"The Galaxy S8 is the first in a new generation of OLED smartphones that have a Full Screen Display design," DisplayMate said in its report. "It has many major and important state-of-the-art display performance enhancements, features and functions, with mobile OLED display technology now advancing faster than ever. The Galaxy S8 is the most innovative and high performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested. So the Galaxy S8 becomes the Best Performing Smartphone Display, earning DisplayMate's highest ever A+ grade."

The report points to the screen's curved design, high resolution, accurate color representation, support for HDR video and strong Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as some of the assets.

Samsung regularly wins DisplayMate's awards, largely because it continues to push the boundaries of smartphone displays with each flagship smartphone it launches. While it's clearly good news for Samsung, it's also very good for Apple.

We may soon see this next-generation display make its debut on the iPhone 8. Recent reports suggest Apple placed an order for 70 million Samsung OLED panels. If that's true, then Apple's new smartphone may pack one of the best smartphone displays on the market, potentially making it more appealing to consumers who otherwise bought Samsung smartphones.