Kendall Jenner ad uproar 'shows how far Pepsi has fallen,' marketing exec says

"It's really kind of sad because it shows how far Pepsi has fallen as it relates to its relevance in pop culture," Jackson, senior advisor at Talespin, said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." "I mean, if Apple or Nike … had executed a similar ad, I think they would have taken into consideration that you probably wouldn't want to cast a white supermodel, Kendall Jenner, in an iconic Black Lives Matter scene."

PepsiCo is standing by the ad. "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey," the company said in a statement.

Jackson said PepsiCo hasn't been active enough in matters of race for this "important message" to feel genuine. If a company wants to take on an important topic, it has to make sure it has some presence in the space.

Procter & Gamble's Dove brand, for instance, has promoted feminist causes and therefore has more authority speaking on those issues, he says. Pepsi, Jackson said, doesn't have any history in promoting racial issues.

"I think it was the right idea, I think it was the wrong brand," he said. "Brands need to stay in a space where they're authentic, where they're relevant and a place where they've been consistent. This is kind of a one-off ad from Pepsi. You haven't seen that kind of messaging from them previously."