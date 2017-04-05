"You have to get the money out before filing."

"Both of their payroll services will cap you out at $18,000, but don't take into account what you contributed through the other job," he said. "It's on you to communicate what dollar figure you already put in [elsewhere]."

(In comparison, it's easier to erroneously contribute too much to a Roth IRA, based on poor income tracking or an unexpected uptick in your income.)

If you do somehow manage to save too much, it's unlikely the error will go unnoticed for long. Plan administrators typically do a records check at the beginning of the new tax year, quickly distributing any excess contributions back to the employee along with a tax record of the event, Murphy said.

Your accountant is likely to spot and flag over-contributions across multiple jobs and accounts when preparing the year's return, LaSpisa said. If that's the case, you'll need to reach out to one of your employers to pull back the excess, which can usually be easily accomplished.

Potential consequences depend on whether you withdraw the excess cash, and any earnings on those funds, before the April 15 deadline.

"You have to get the money out before filing," said Tim Gagnon, an associate teaching professor of accounting at Northeastern University's D'Amore-McKim School of Business.

Do so, and you'll owe taxes for 2016 on any portion of the contribution that was made on a pre-tax basis, Murphy said. (You'll receive an amended W-2 to reflect the returned amount as wages, or a 1099-R from the retirement plan administrator.) Any earnings will be taxed in the year they were withdrawn — so, 2017, if you're just spotting this issue.

Fail to withdraw the money, and the excess contribution will still be taxable as income for 2016. But the IRS says it won't factor into your cost basis — meaning it will be taxed again as income when it's eventually withdrawn or returned to you, even if that's later this year.