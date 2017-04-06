Crabmeat Pork Rinds? 11 outrageous foods you'll see at the ballpark this year

Long gone are the days of a simple hot dog and beer combo at the ballpark.

In a bid to create the ultimate fan experience, Major League Baseball parks across the U.S. have launched new, quirky and sometimes downright weird dishes for fans to munch on.

The goal is to create a buzz as fans share photos of these culinary oddities, not only to draw folks to the park, but also to give concession sales a bump. Food sales generate millions in revenue for MLB teams. Along with ticket sales, they can help ease the pain of multimillion-dollar players' salaries.

Of course, MLB fans are still expected to eat close to 19 million hot dogs this year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. So, the typical ballpark frank isn't disappearing anytime soon.



"Year after year, hot dogs continue to hit it out of the park at the concession stand," Eric Mittenthal, president of the NHDSC, said in a statement. "As teams innovate to offer more food choices and inventive creations, one thing is certain: hot dogs and baseball are inseparable."



Here's a look at some of the wackiest food options available at parks across the country.