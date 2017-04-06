16 full-time, remote jobs that aren't just for tech professionals

It's not just technology and IT professionals who are finding success working remotely.
An increasing number of professionals from an array of industries, ranging from law to science, are spending 9 to 5 working outside of an office.
In fact, there's been a spike in remote job listings in pharmaceuticals, the mortgage industry and human resources. And more top companies like as IBM, Dell and Xerox are looking for remote workers.
To demonstrate the range of remote jobs available, Remote.co compiled this list of non-technology, full-time job listings that employers are looking to fill. The roles range from entry-level to experienced and, as the title implies, can be done from pretty much anywhere.
CNBC added average national salary information for each position using data from Glassdoor.
"Options outside of the traditional model of work," says Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, "will continue to grow."
Here are 16 full-time remote jobs employers are looking to fill now:
1. Editor
Average salary: $49,679
2. Genetic counselor
Average salary: $72,500
3. Assistant general counsel
Average salary: $165,009
4. Arts writer
Average salary: $49,483
5. Bookkeeper
Average salary: $30,000
6. Head of marketing and public relations
Average salary: $109,010
7. Business development director
Average salary: $138,222
8. Tax filing specialist
Average salary: $39,875
9. Internal communications supervisor
Average salary: $85,344
10. Virtual travel counselor
Average salary: $35,272
11. Talent sourcing specialist
Average salary: $41,148
12. Community moderator
Average salary: $26,624
13. Sales manager
Average salary: $66,886
14. Mortgage writer
Average salary: $49,483
15. Executive assistant
Average salary: $55,199
16. Police audio transcriptionist
Average salary: $30,940
To boost your chances of landing a remote job, Brie Reynolds, Remote.co's senior career specialist, suggests becoming very familiar with communication tools that employers often use to keep in touch with remote workers, like Skype, Google Chat, Slack, Yammer, Trello and Basecamp.
Reynolds also recommends creating a personal website, since online presence is an even bigger part of the hiring process for workers who won't be in the office.
"The common thread among [remote workers] is a desire for work flexibility," Fell says.
Check out 3 science-backed ways to be productive when you work from home