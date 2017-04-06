16 full-time, remote jobs that aren't just for tech professionals

It's not just technology and IT professionals who are finding success working remotely.

An increasing number of professionals from an array of industries, ranging from law to science, are spending 9 to 5 working outside of an office.

In fact, there's been a spike in remote job listings in pharmaceuticals, the mortgage industry and human resources. And more top companies like as IBM, Dell and Xerox are looking for remote workers.

To demonstrate the range of remote jobs available, Remote.co compiled this list of non-technology, full-time job listings that employers are looking to fill. The roles range from entry-level to experienced and, as the title implies, can be done from pretty much anywhere.

CNBC added average national salary information for each position using data from Glassdoor.

"Options outside of the traditional model of work," says Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, "will continue to grow."

Here are 16 full-time remote jobs employers are looking to fill now:

1. Editor

Average salary: $49,679



2. Genetic counselor

Average salary: $72,500

3. Assistant general counsel

Average salary: $165,009

4. Arts writer

Average salary: $49,483



5. Bookkeeper

Average salary: $30,000



6. Head of marketing and public relations

Average salary: $109,010



7. Business development director

Average salary: $138,222

8. Tax filing specialist

Average salary: $39,875

9. Internal communications supervisor

Average salary: $85,344

10. Virtual travel counselor

Average salary: $35,272

11. Talent sourcing specialist

Average salary: $41,148

12. Community moderator

Average salary: $26,624

13. Sales manager

Average salary: $66,886

14. Mortgage writer

Average salary: $49,483

15. Executive assistant

Average salary: $55,199

16. Police audio transcriptionist

Average salary: $30,940

To boost your chances of landing a remote job, Brie Reynolds, Remote.co's senior career specialist, suggests becoming very familiar with communication tools that employers often use to keep in touch with remote workers, like Skype, Google Chat, Slack, Yammer, Trello and Basecamp.

Reynolds also recommends creating a personal website, since online presence is an even bigger part of the hiring process for workers who won't be in the office.

"The common thread among [remote workers] is a desire for work flexibility," Fell says.

