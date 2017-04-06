China's Xi has one big message for Donald Trump

When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, the message he will likely bring is: don't blame China for your problems.
China's Foreign Ministry has been telegraphing what Xi and his delegation plan to emphasize — that China has contributed greatly to the U.S. economy. Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang recently listed statistics to support China's argument, and those figures have been widely circulated in the Chinese state press.
From Beijing's perspective, China's trade surplus "does not necessarily mean China benefits while the United States loses," according to government news agency Xinhua Thursday. "About 40 percent of the trade surplus is actually generated by U.S. companies in China," it argues.
Other statistics oft-repeated by China: bilateral trade and investment created 2.6 million American jobs in 2015 and each American family saves $850 every year thanks to cheap Chinese goods.