Cramer Remix: How Tesla’s haters could get run over   

Jim Cramer found that even an unfavorable film reference in a Barclays note on Tesla was not enough to prevent the stock from soaring, one in a series of recent defeats for the bears.

"If you've seen the Matrix, you know Laurence Fishburne offers Keanu Reeves the choice between a red pill that lets him see the universe as it is, or a blue pill that lets him keep living in ignorant bliss — it's a great monologue," the "Mad Money" host explained. "Barclays says 'we think many investors have taken the blue pill while we remain stubbornly in the red pill camp.'"

But Barclays' "sell" call and $165 price target was trumped by Tesla's 40 percent run up year-to-date, and the automaker's $300 stock left the short-sellers behind when it announced strong production numbers earlier this week.

"Sure, [the analyst's] got the litany of negatives we all know and that go a long way to explaining why 26 percent of Tesla's float is sold short. The main thing you need to know, though, is that beauty's in the eye of the beholding buyer, and they aren't buying what Barclays is slinging," Cramer said.