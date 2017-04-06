Weather may have been messing with this winter's jobs data in a big way.

Goldman Sachs economists forecast 170,000 jobs were created in March, but they say that number could have been 30,000 to 60,000 higher were it not for the weather. March's employment report is released Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

There were 235,000 jobs added in February, and Goldman economists say that unseasonably warm weather in that month could have been responsible for boosting payroll growth by 30,000 to 50,000 jobs.