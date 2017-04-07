The high-end iPhone 8 will be delayed past September, analyst says

Apple's most premium version of the iPhone 8 is again said to be delayed.



Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White sent a note to investors on Friday detailing why his firm believes Apple's 5.8-inch iPhone 8, suspected to be the most expensive of Apple's new iPhones, won't arrive in September as usual.

"First off, our smartphone contact believes the 3D sensing technology and OLED displays will only be offered with the 5.8-inch iPhone 8," White said in a note emailed to CNBC. "However, our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology but still in time for the December holidays."

Apple's iPhone is expected to employ 3D sensors to take advantage of new augmented reality technology.

White's note follows a similar report out of Apple's supply chain earlier this week, which also suggested Apple's iPhone 8 will be delayed for similar reasons. There's still some good news, though.

White said that customers should still be able to pre-order two of Apple's new iPhone 8 models, including a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch model, in September as usual. Those phones won't have all of fancy new trimmings that the 5.8-inch model will have, however, which means iPhone enthusiasts will need to wait longer for the latest and greatest device.