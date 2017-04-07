Economists expect to see 180,000 new jobs for March, a strong report with strength in manufacturing and construction but some impact from bad weather.

JPMorgan economists expect 140,000 new payrolls, and UBS predicts 155,000. Goldman Sachs economists expect 170,000, and say their forecast could have been 30,000 to 60,000 higher were it not for the winter storms in March.

Goldman economists said just as the bad weather on the East Coast and Midwest may have taken away jobs from the March report, balmy weather in February may have contributed 30,000 to 50,000 jobs in February's report.

"I actually think it's going to be over 200,000," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "I think it's going to be a good number."

Sectors that have been dormant are likely to show job increases. Mining, which includes oil and gas production, should be a positive, rebounding recently after a lengthy decline.

"I think we're probably seeing the best of the growth [in manufacturing] right now. We had a really good past three months and probably have a good solid three months to go. I think by the end of the year, it will be softer," said Zandi, who added that he doesn't expect a decline, just a slowing rate of hires.

Economists are expecting the unemployment rate to remain at 4.7 percent for March, and average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Manufacturing added an average 19,000 jobs between December and February.

"Manufacturing is healing. It should be healing. It's a shadow of what it was. The manufacturing sector, after being bludgeoned last year, is coming back. That's good, but it's not booming," said Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics. Swonk said more manufacturing jobs in the mix could also mean higher wages, and there could be an upside surprise to the 0.2 percent growth expected in average hourly earnings.

"Going from positive to negative alone is huge. You don't even need big gains. It just stopped being a drag. The steel industry is starting to come back. Mining has bottomed as well," Swonk said. She added that the increase in the U.S. rig count, which started rising with higher oil prices, has resulted in an increase in oil production activity, and that has ripple effects into steel and other sectors, like trucks.