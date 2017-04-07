Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court after bitter partisan process

The Senate voted Friday to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court following a bitter partisan process, possibly reshaping the ideology of the top American court for decades.
With Vice President Mike Pence presiding, the chamber voted 54-45 to make the 49-year-old conservative appeals judge an associate justice. Three Democrats up for re-election in red states next year — Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana — backed Gorsuch's confirmation.
A day after Republicans changed Senate rules to override a Democratic filibuster, the chamber filled the seat that's been vacant since the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. On Thursday, the Senate took the "nuclear option" to advance Gorsuch's nomination with only a simple majority vote.