Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court after bitter partisan process

Democrats raised concerns that Gorsuch could be too friendly to corporations and may allow limits on political contributions to erode. They questioned whether he could make decisions independent of Trump, a charge Gorsuch disputed in his hearings.

"I have offered no promises on how I'd rule in any case to anyone," Gorsuch said last month. "And I don't think it's appropriate for a judge to do so, no matter who's doing the asking."

Many Democrats also said he was evasive when answering questions in his confirmation hearing. He did not hint how he might rule on potential cases or past cases.

Republicans' decision not to hold a hearing on Judge Merrick Garland, whom then-President Barack Obama nominated for the seat during last year, also drove some of the partisan entrenchment against Gorsuch.

Some Republicans argued that Democrats gave no real justification of why Gorsuch is not qualified for the court, beyond the fact that he was not Garland.