Snapchat just made applying for a job at McDonald's easier for millennials

Teens looking for a job at McDonald's need only a smartphone and 10 seconds to apply for a position thanks to Snapchat.

The Australian arm of the burger chain is testing out a new way to hire young people using the popular social media app, according to a report by news.com.au, an Australian news website.

Applicants can try on a virtual McDonald's uniform and pitch their skills in a 10-second video. Once the company reviews the Snapchat application, or "snaplication," it will send users to its digital career site where they can download an application form.

"We think this is actually a world first," Shaun Ruming , chief operating officer of McDonald's Australia, told news.com.au. "We're the largest employer of youth in the country, so we're trying to look for new and innovative ways to recruit crew people."

According to the report, 65 percent of the Australian McDonald's employees are under the age of 18.

Of course, the Snapchat video won't entirely replace McDonald's traditional hiring process, but it will be taken into account.

"We're looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role," Ruming said.

