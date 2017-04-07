The economy only grew 0.6 percent to start the year, says the Atlanta Fed

Stifel: cautious on growth, both in the U.S. and abroad Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 | 7:08 AM ET | 01:06

A year that was supposed to feature breakout economic growth may have started with little or none at all.

Gross domestic product likely rose just 0.6 percent in the first quarter, according to the latest projections Friday from the Atlanta Fed.

The central bank branch knocked its forecast in half following weakness from Friday's nonfarm payrolls report and data earlier this week on vehicle sales and nonmanufacturing activity. The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating that payrolls grew just 98,000 in March specifically took 0.2 percentage points off the forecast.