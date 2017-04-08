The RODIS crawler is connected to a truck with an operator who steers it through the pipe. It changes shape and sizes and can maneuver around curves and bends in the pipe, and uses ultrasound, lasers and cameras to deliver comprehensive data about where there is corrosion, cracks or dents. The energy company can then decide whether to replace or repair the flaws in the pipe.

Diakont says it's has inspected hundreds of miles of oil and gas pipelines around the world for major energy companies. The company's managing director, Edward Petit de Mange, said that inspecting pipelines is a growing part of their business.

"We have been inspecting pipelines for in the U.S. for four years now," managing director Petit de Mange told CNBC.

Diakont's robot inspection service costs "tens of thousands of dollars a day," according to Petit de Mange. Expensive, but much cheaper than dealing with a major spill.