According to data released March 31, the agency had received nearly 94 million returns by the end of the month, about 4 percent less than it had received by the same time last year.

To put that in perspective, that's less than two-thirds of the individual income tax returns expected to be filed this year, according to WalletHub.com. (See slices of their infographic below, for more tax-season stats.)

If you're among the procrastinators, these resources from CNBC's personal finance team can help you maximize deductions, avoid expensive mistakes — and meet that deadline.