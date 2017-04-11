    ×

    PR nightmare catches up with United investors as shares slide

    • Shares of United Continental slipped Tuesday.
    • The airline's stock had climbed nearly 1 percent Monday, not reacting much initially to the internet's response to an ugly video of a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight.
    Man forcibly removed from United Airlines flight   

    Shares of United Continental slipped 2 percent in premarket trading Tuesday as outrage over a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight finally caught up to the stock.

    Videos of the incident went viral on social media and prompted CEO Oscar Munoz to apologize for having to "re-accommodate" customers after a two-hour delay.

    The airline's stock, however, climbed nearly 1 percent Monday, not reacting much initially to the internet's response.

    Overnight, though, even more graphic videos showing the passenger — who appears to be Asian — being dragged off the flight, covered in blood, triggered further outrage on social media on China.

    Although the unnamed passenger's identification as ethnic Chinese has not be confirmed, the top trending topic on Tuesday on microblog Weibo, China's take on Twitter, was #UnitedAirlinesforcespassengeroffplane.

    "This went to the next level when the CEO and the [United] executives began to respond," said Andy Swan of LikeFolio, which monitors social media for financial applications. "They threw gasoline on a fire."

    Instead of viewing what transpired on a United plane Sunday evening as a "one-off" incident, now United's shareholders are questioning the competence of management in handling crisis scenarios, Swan said, hence why the stock is starting to drop.

    "This is an enormous deal for shareholders," he said.

    The apology note issued by CEO Munoz on Monday and then his letter to employees that evening almost "restarted the crisis," Swan added, saying he watched mentions of United skyrocket on social media for a second and a third time.

    Munoz doubled down in the letter to employees, saying those involved "followed established procedures." He called the passenger "disruptive and belligerent." In one of the videos, the passenger said he was a doctor and had to return home to treat patients on Monday.

    "When management stepped out — and [they did it] in most offensive way possible — you started to see negative mentions surge," he said. "[United] invited some really negative stuff on themselves."

    —CNBC's Huileng Tan contributed to this report.

