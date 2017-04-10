United CEO says airline had to 're-accommodate' passenger, and Twitter is having a riot

When a United passenger was dragged from his seat aboard a flight Sunday evening because the Kentucky-bound trip was overbooked, a video shot by a fellow passenger quickly went viral.

It didn't take long for the internet to react to the the airline's handing of the situation, as people waited to hear what the company's CEO was going to say about it, if anything.

United Continental Chief Executive Oscar Munoz issued a statement Monday afternoon, saying: "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened."

And for many individuals, the word "re-accommodate" in Munoz's apology stuck out more than the rest.

One Twitter user even managed to pull Pepsi's latest public relations nightmare into the conversation.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, United's Munoz was honored at the annual PRWeek U.S. awards ceremony in New York, where he was named the group's U.S.-based communicator of the year.

"Munoz has shown himself to be a smart, dedicated, and excellent leader who understands the value of communications," PRWeek wrote about his receipt of this recognition.

Munoz's resume includes stints at PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and AT&T, before being named president of railroad operator CSX and then moving over to United.