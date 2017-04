Should you buy or should you rent? According to the numbers, renting is cheaper in every state as well as the District of Columbia.

Still, real estate mogul Sean Conlon, star of CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," says you should buy.

"I am a true believer that you save every penny and you buy your first house. And that is still the fastest path to wealth in this country," Conlon says in the third episode of the show.