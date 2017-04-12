As Apple makes more of its own chips, one supplier is especially threatened, says analyst

Apple is on a quest to design more of its own chips — and its suppliers are in the line of fire.

U.K. chip designer Imagination Technologies was Apple's most recent victim: Its stock tumbled as much as 71 percent in a single day after an announcement that Apple would stop using its intellectual property within 15 months to two years. Apple has also gone after Qualcomm, launching a $1 billion legal attack over royalty charges.

Now a company called Synaptics may be at risk, according to Pacific Crest analyst John Vinh. That's because Synaptics makes the technology that helps power mobile phone displays — an industry where change is afoot.

More smartphone manufacturers are favoring OLED displays — the kind of colorful, edge-to-edge screens smartphone screens made almost exclusively by Samsung. If Apple wants to use those screens in upcoming phones, it may seek to reduce its reliance on rival Samsung and make its own technology, Vinh wrote.

Suppliers that may be less at risk include Cirrus Logic, Broadcom, Qorvo and Skyworks, according to Vinh.

To be sure, not everyone agrees: A Needham analysis published by Barron's over the weekend speculated that Synaptics has upside "after Apple de-risking."

Synaptics declined to comment, citing a quiet period ahead of its quarterly earnings. Shares fell about 2 percent on Wednesday.