'This will never happen again,' United CEO Munoz promises in interview

"This will never happen again," United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my promise."

United share prices rose 1 percent in premarket trade after the interview on ABC's "Good Morning America." The price also was boosted by a better-than-expected earnings report by Delta Air Lines. Delta also forecast passenger unit revenue will increase 1 to 3 percent in the second quarter, citing healthy demand.

The interview came three days after the violent eviction of a passenger from a United Express flight. Munoz received widespread criticism for his response to a social media storm that followed the posting of video of the confrontation.

Asked if he would resign, Munoz responded: "No. I was hired to make United better, and that's what we'll do."

The CEO added that he didn't issue a more in-depth apology until Tuesday because "the expression of apology is important in a discussion like this."

Explaining why the debacle happened in the first place, Munoz told GMA it was a "system failure," where the company didn't provide the right tools or resources to allow United's "front-line managers" to "use their common sense."