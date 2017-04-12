VISIT CNBC.COM

You could buy 90 Ferraris for the cost of this 'Billionaire' watch

"The Billionaire" wristwatch made by Jacob & Co is decked out in 260 carats of diamonds and comes with an $18 million price tag.
"The Billionaire" wristwatch made by Jacob & Co is decked out in 260 carats of diamonds and comes with an $18 million price tag.

Would you rather have the ultimate wristwatch or a fleet of $200,000 cars?

"The Billionaire," an ultra-luxury watch by Jacob & Co., took nearly two years to build and is decked out in 260 carats of diamonds. As the name suggests, you'd probably have to be one of the world's richest people to afford its whopping $18 million asking price, which could also get you 90 red Ferraris.

"The Billionaire" and three other super high-end watches, ranging in price from $1.6 million to $18 million, are featured on CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Here's a closer look at some of the world's most expensive watches:

The Bulova Chronograph

This is one of the only watches worn on the moon. Astronaut Dave Scott took it to the lunar surface during the Apollo 15 mission back in 1971. Last year it sold at auction for an out-of-this world $1.6 million.

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime

Built with more than 1,300 handmade parts, this watch took 100,000 hours to develop. It's one of the most complicated timepieces ever made and one of the most expensive, too, with a price tag of $2.6 million.

The Patek Philippe Reference 1518

It's one of the rarest vintage watches in the world. Back in the '40s, Patek built only four of stainless steel. When a collector recently paid $11.1 million to wear it home, it became the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction.

As these watches make clear, sometimes time really is money.

