You could buy 90 Ferraris for the cost of this 'Billionaire' watch

Would you rather have the ultimate wristwatch or a fleet of $200,000 cars?

"The Billionaire," an ultra-luxury watch by Jacob & Co., took nearly two years to build and is decked out in 260 carats of diamonds. As the name suggests, you'd probably have to be one of the world's richest people to afford its whopping $18 million asking price, which could also get you 90 red Ferraris.

"The Billionaire" and three other super high-end watches, ranging in price from $1.6 million to $18 million, are featured on CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."