Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt—here are 2 proven strategies for paying it off

According to new data released by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. surpassed $1 trillion in credit card debt — the highest level since the Great Recession.

This is generally a good sign for the economy, as it signifies that "consumers are spending more on big-ticket items, such as cars," The Wall Street Journal reports.

However, on a personal level, taking on credit card debt that isn't immediately paid off can be a sign of financial distress.

If you're struggling to pay back your credit cards, there are typically two effective ways to tackle it: The snowball method, which targets the smallest debts first, and the avalanche method, which focuses on the highest interest rates.