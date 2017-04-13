JPMorgan shares rose more than 1 percent in the premarket after the results were released.

"The investment banking business was very strong year over year and up slightly from the fourth quarter" of 2016, said Ken Leon, global director of industry and equity research at CFRA. He also recognized the company's loan growth remains strong. "There really weren't any major blemishes in this report."

The company's trading revenue was largely bolstered by strong sales in its "Markets" segment, which rose 13 percent. Trading revenue totaled $6.515 billion in the first quarter, more than a billion above StreetAccount's estimate.

Bond trading was also one of the main drivers behind the results, rising 17 percent from the same quarter a year ago. "Rates improved, with increased market activity, particularly in Europe in advance of upcoming elections and in reaction to central bank actions," the firm said in a statement.

The banking giant's stock has surged more than 20 percent since the election amid hopes for a revamp of financial regulations and lower corporate taxes coming from Trump administration policies.

JPMorgan shares are down 1 percent for the year, however, as investors see the implementation of such moves as being further off.

CEO Dimon said in his annual letter to investors that businesses are being weighed down by regulations, adding high U.S. corporate taxes are making companies less competitive. The U.S. had one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world last year at 40 percent.

Dimon also said "too big to fail" fears have been eradicated, lessening the need for current regulations like Dodd-Frank.

JPMorgan shares in 2017

Source: FactSet

Wells Fargo and Citigroup are also expected to report quarterly results on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.