Vinyl is vintage and the future, as new generation warms to an old music form

Vinyl records, which is currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity that's outstripping digital music growth, proves the adage that everything old is new again.

Last year, Vinyl LP sales reached 13 million, according to Nielsen's Year-End Report released on Jan. 9. That figure was an all-time high since Nielsen started keeping track back in 1991.

Despite the fact that cell phones and tablets are music lovers method of choice for music playback—a function of streaming media—vinyl's vintage novelty is feeding a boom in record sales. So what gives?

Clement Perry, the publisher of The Stereo Times, a magazine for audiophiles, said that for some, vinyl never went away: Indeed, a number of electronics makers still manufacture turntables for hardcore music lovers. The renewed interest in vinyl from consumers at large is partly due to its increasing availability.

"Millennials, a/k/a 'kids these days' are who we were back when we, or any generation, was spurred into a mania for records. For us, radio and records were the only way we could hear recorded music," Miriam Linna, president of independent label Norton Records, told CNBC in an email.

"Now with the internet and instant gratification, the younger record fans still love the feel and sound of a physical artifact. It's highly personal," she added, saying music has been "on a vinyl comeback trail for 30 years."

Linna added: "It hasn't happened overnight at all. It's small mom-n-pop labels that kept the pressing plants open and worked hard to keep the faith of the fans and artists."