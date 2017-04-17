You're about to pay more for your burrito at Chipotle

The next time you purchase a burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill, it could cost you just a bit more.

The Mexican chain is bumping its prices up about 5 percent in select locations, according to company spokesman Chris Arnold. This is the first price hike for the company in three years.

The increased prices will affect 440 of Chipotles 2,200 locations, or about 20 percent.

"Even with the new prices, our pricing remains very competitive within the category, particularly if you factor in the quality of ingredients we use," Arnold told CNBC.

The price increase comes as Chipotle is still trying to revive sales after a prolonged slump brought about by a string of high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks that began more than a year ago.

Same-stores sales at Chipotle's established restaurants fell 4.8 percent during the fourth quarter, however, the company expects same-store sales to rebound and be in the high-single digit range in 2017.

Wall Street expects Chipotle to post a same-store sales increase of about 15.1 percent in the first-quarter, according Mark Kalinowski, an analyst at Nomura-Instinet. At the rate, Chipotle will outpace the industry's growth. Industry-wide same-store sales are expected to decline about 1.6 percent in the first quarter, according to Black Box Intelligence.

However, Kalinowski said that Chipotle is facing easy year-ago comparisons. Same-store sales were down almost 30 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

Chipotle has tried to revive sales with various promotions, and it has just embarked on a new ad campaign, which will include national TV commercials. Using the tagline "As real as it gets," the campaign will focus on the quality of Chipotle's ingredients.

Shares of the company rose about 1.7 percent in trading on Monday.