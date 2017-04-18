Baseball fans now have their own online place to interact and learn more about the lives of their favorite players.
Infield Chatter is a social media network made for baseball players and fans created by the MLB Players Association. It officially launched on Tuesday with more than 1,000 players on board, including David Price, Jose Bautista, Brandon Phillips and Miguel Cabrera.
"We asked for a better way to communicate directly with fans and learn more about them, and make it easy for them to learn more about us," Hector Santiago, pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, said via email. "We believe this is the way to go, a true baseball community so that we can just be ourselves."
The idea for Infield Chatter started a couple of years ago when players began asking the MLBPA for a way to get in touch with fans who increasingly wanted details about players lives outside of the game, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told CNBC. At the same time, the organization was looking for more tech-focused ways to engage adults and especially younger audiences.
"Innovation and influence is what is resonating with this group of young people," Clark said.