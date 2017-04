New York is the third most expensive city in the world and the most expensive in all of North America.

The median rent in Manhattan is over $3,000 a month, and it's even pricier to buy: According to real estate brokers Douglas Elliman, the average Manhattan apartment now costs over $2 million, or almost $2,000 per square foot.

There are entire islands you could buy for a third of the price.

Here are several spectacular options.