Three new iPhones are coming but the best may be delayed

Apple is reportedly building three new iPhones, though the one with the most new features might not launch until a couple of months after the others.

Bloomberg said Tuesday that Apple is testing three new phones that it plans to launch this fall, including two with the same screen sizes as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The third iPhone, which may be named to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone's launch, is said to pack a new design with a stainless steel frame and curved glass. It's said to feature an embedded fingerprint reader and use OLED panels from Samsung and may have a screen that takes up most of the front of the smartphone's face.

The high-end device may be facing a delay of up to two months due to "supply constraints" Bloomberg said. Other reports have also pointed to delays for this model. The curves on the display might not be as drastic as they are on other devices, like Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, and may instead be more subtle, running slightly over the edge and into the new steel frame.

Bloomberg added that Apple is working "significant camera changes" and may include a new dual-camera system. Apple's iPhone 7 Plus already features rear-facing camera modules, one of which is used to sense depth and create more professional-looking photos. This time, Apple may try to use the modules for augmented reality.

Apple's new iPhones typically launch in September.

Bloomberg said Apple declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

