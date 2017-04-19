38-year-old retired millionaire: One simple habit leads to wealth

Reining set the goal of building a $1 million portfolio by age 35 and started working to save and invest, rather than working to spend. He got to the point where he was saving more than half his income, reached the $1 million mark at 35 and officially retired at 37.

He did it thanks to one simple habit: He automated his finances, he writes on his blog. That not only saved him money but saved him time and simplified his life.

Start by automating your retirement savings and have a portion of your paycheck sent directly to a tax-advantaged retirement account, such as a 401(k), Roth IRA or traditional IRA. Reining, along with most money experts, recommends investing at least 10 percent of your gross income.

If you're not comfortable making a 10 percent contribution, it's better to start small than not begin at all. "You can start with as little as $50," Reining writes. "The key is to start saving for retirement rather than doing nothing because you'll be better off than mostly everyone else."