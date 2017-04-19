Asian equities were flat in early trade on Thursday, following key earnings on Wall Street and a sharp fall in oil prices.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was 0.02 percent higher and the ASX 200 was up by 0.05 percent. The Kospi inched down by 0.05 percent.

Investors are expected to eye politics in Europe as tensions on the Korean peninsula appear to ebb, following news that a U.S. aircraft carrier group had not actually been headed to seas near the Korean Peninsula.

The first round of the tight French presidential election this weekend could influence movements in euro/dollar and the ASX 200, said IG Chief Market Strategist Christ Weston in a Thursday morning note. Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who advocates leaving the euro zone, are most likely to go through to the second round of the election, he added.

"(I)t seems unlikely euro/dollar will break the $1.05 to $1.085 range on this outcome. I would however favor euro appreciation here and a brief rally in the CAC 40 cash, given the polls have consistently shown an easy win for Macron in this battle."