    Asian equities were flat in early trade on Thursday, following key earnings on Wall Street and a sharp fall in oil prices.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was 0.02 percent higher and the ASX 200 was up by 0.05 percent. The Kospi inched down by 0.05 percent.

    Investors are expected to eye politics in Europe as tensions on the Korean peninsula appear to ebb, following news that a U.S. aircraft carrier group had not actually been headed to seas near the Korean Peninsula.

    The first round of the tight French presidential election this weekend could influence movements in euro/dollar and the ASX 200, said IG Chief Market Strategist Christ Weston in a Thursday morning note. Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who advocates leaving the euro zone, are most likely to go through to the second round of the election, he added.

    "(I)t seems unlikely euro/dollar will break the $1.05 to $1.085 range on this outcome. I would however favor euro appreciation here and a brief rally in the CAC 40 cash, given the polls have consistently shown an easy win for Macron in this battle."

    Brent crude was up by 0.36 percent to trade at $53.12 a barrel while U.S. crude rose 0.44 percent at $50.66. Oil prices fell to a two-week low earlier, down nearly 4 percent, after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories and an increase in U.S. crude production.

    Meanwhile, the dollar rose from around three-week lows to trade at 99.797 against a basket of rivals at 7:55 am HK/SIN. Sterling gave up some of gains after rising to a six-and-a-half month high following the announcement of a snap election by Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday. Cable traded at $1.2775, off the $1.28 handle seen Wednesday.

    The greenback also strengthened against the yen, trading slightly higher at 108.85 compared to the 108.4 handle seen yesterday. Japan's Finance Minister, Taro Aso, said on Wednesday there would be "various problems" if the Bank of Japan resorted to helicopter money as this would undermine the central bank's independence.

    In corporate news, Rio Tinto reported that iron ore production fell 3 percent on year but did not change its full-year guidance. Rio Tinto shares were higher by 0.62 percent in early trade.

    On the economic front, Japan reported that March exports rose 12 percent on year, against a 6.7 percent increase projected by analysts. This is the fourth consecutive month of gains for Japanese exports, Reuters said.

    The Indonesian central bank is expected to announce its rate decision at 5:00 pm.

    Also in Indonesia, incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly referred to as Ahok, ceded ground in the Jakarta gubernatorial election to challenger Anies Baswedan, a former education minister.

    Stateside, stocks closed mostly lower on the back of a mixed earnings picture and lower oil prices, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.58 percent or 118.79 points after IBM announced mixed Q1 earnings, to finish at 20,404.49.

    In its Beige Book report released on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the labor market was tightening but that inflationary pressures remained modest.

