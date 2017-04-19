Europe welcomes UK snap elections ahead of tough Brexit negotiations

European officials have indicated a desire that the upcoming snap election in Britain will lead to a "strong" leadership in Westminster and bring more clarity to current Brexit negotiations.

Capitals across Europe have been left surprised with the announcement by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, who called for an early election on June 8, but officials do not foresee any impact on the U.K.'s process to leave the European Union.

One EU official, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the Brexit process, told CNBC Wednesday that May's announcement "does not change things". "This is a domestic matter for the UK. But we have some hope that this will lead to a strong leader in London that can negotiate with us with strong backing by the electorate," the official said.

The EU is "ready" to discuss the details but due to the several steps in EU lawmaking its timetable points to sit-down talks in June, independently of the British vote.

"The U.K. elections do no change our EU27 (remaining members of the EU) plans. We expect to have the Brexit guidelines adopted by the European Council on April 29 and following that the Brexit negotiating directives ready on May 22. This will allow the EU27 to start negotiations," a spokesperson for the European Council said Tuesday.