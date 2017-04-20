For marijuana enthusiasts, April 20 — 4/20 — has become something of an annual holiday.

And as more states legalize weed, more companies are open to associating their products with cannabis — especially with the industry projected to be worth $50 billion by 2026, according to a report by Cowen and Co.

Here's a few that are embracing stoner-themed advertising.

Spotify

Spotify curated a playlist made up of the most streamed songs "420"-themed playlists. In case you were wondering, its users have created more than 40,000 marijuana-inspired lists.

Totino's

The General Mills-owned brand launched a huge campaign for its pizza rolls on the stoner holiday, including billboards saying "It's high time for some pizza rolls #betterwhenbaked" in Colorado, as well as online video ads featuring a "420 angel."

Ben & Jerry's

The Vermont-based ice cream maker launched its Chillaco on 4/20, leading to several tweets and videos with sly references to marijuana terms.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile took a jab at Verizon for releasing their earnings results on 420. CEO John Legere tweeted the popular "Birthday Dog" meme, featuring a poodle that looks like he took one too many tokes, and his competitor "VerHIGHzon." T-Mobile is releasing more VerHIGHzon memes throughout the day, and even posted about it on the company blog.

Drug Policy Alliance