Don't expect Bill O’Reilly on another major cable network, says top media analyst

Don't expect Bill O'Reilly to appear on another major cable network anytime soon, FBR Capital Markets senior analyst Barton Crockett said Thursday.

"Given what happened, given the advertiser boycott, I just can't imagine him showing up on MSNBC or CNN. I could imagine him on a new cable network, on some type of internet service. And I think that is something that he could draw a big part of his audience," Crockett said on "Squawk Box."

Fox News parent 21st Century Fox announced Wednesday it is parting ways with the star cable news host amid allegations of sexual harassment and major brands pulling their advertisements.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," the company said in a statement.

Following the news that the conservative talk-show host got the ax, some on social media drew comparisons to former Fox News star Megyn Kelly leaving the network for NBC, although the circumstances are very different — Kelly left of her own accord, while O'Reilly was fired.

Still, people questioned whether O'Reilly could appear on another network.

Crockett also said that despite Fox News' parting ways with its biggest star, the network will do just fine without him.

"Cleary time will tell, but they lost Glenn Beck, they lost Megyn Kelly, they lost Roger Ailes, and ratings are at an all-time right high now," he said. "Fox's strength stems from its formula, it stems from its production values, it stems from its positioning on the political spectrum."

Crockett added that he doesn't think Fox News will replace O'Reilly with any "losers."

"They'll put up people who are good, talented presenters on television. But that, combined with their positioning and with their formula and their brand, makes it a good bet they'll continue to be a winner."

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC, NBC News and CNBC.