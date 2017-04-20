US steel stocks skyrocket as Trump launches probe on foreign products

Shares of U.S. steel stocks surged Thursday after President Donald Trump met with key industry leaders.

The materials sector of the S&P 500 was up more than 1 percent Thursday afternoon, with Nucor Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan and Martin Marietta Materials leading the group.

United States Steel Corp. was up around 8 percent, as investors doubled down on Trump's "Made in USA" promise. AK Steel, Steel Dynamics and Cliffs Natural Resources, all steel-related stocks, were up more than 2.5 percent each. AK Steel was further tracking on pace for its best day since April 7, when the stock gained more than 8 percent.

Thursday afternoon Trump signed a directive asking for a speedy probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are hurting U.S. national security.

The president said he has directed the Commerce Department to prioritize the probe, noting the import probe has "nothing to do with China" but is more of a worldwide concern.

Trump signed the memorandum related to section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 at a White House event, which included leaders of some U.S. steel companies. The law allows the president to impose restrictions on imports for reasons of national security.

Steel stocks have seen exceptional volatility of late, as health-care reform is still believed to take a higher priority above implementing a tax reform plan in the U.S., which is rumored to include some sort of infrastructure spending package.

Just earlier this month, for example, U.S. Steel fell more than 9 percent, marking its worst day since June 2016. Shares of the company are down about 11 percent year-to-date, including Thursday's gains, but are up more than 45 percent from the same period one year ago.