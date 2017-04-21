It's a monster week for markets, and the French election is just the beginning

President Donald Trump will have been in office for 100 days at the end of the week, and while he says the century mark is not a big deal, many in the markets have noticed that the legislative agenda has been light.

Trump may have noticed as well, since he said he hoped to see a health care vote when Congress comes back in the coming week and he promises some type of tax reform announcement on Wednesday.

"I think his hundred days is up, and from a symbolic standpoint, he's trying to get an outline out there within 100 days," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst with the Lindsey Group.

While stocks have held most post-election gains, bond yields have fallen in recent weeks as investors increasingly discount the chances for Trump's pro-growth policies to become law this year.

"We think the bond market is sending a very pessimistic signal," said Cabana. "We think markets are overly pessimistic on the odds of something ultimately getting done, and we do think there's a lot of will in Washington to try to deliver on some type of tax reform. How broad and sweeping it will be are fair questions."

The White House plan on Wednesday will be scrutinized to see what it includes in terms of revenues to pay for the tax cuts. The White House has not thrown its support behind the border-adjustment tax which is in the congressional plan and would provide an estimated $1 trillion over 10 years. Congress was also counting on repealing Obamacare as a way to pay for some of the tax breaks, but the fate of the health-care plan is not clear.

Nonetheless, Trump said Friday that the tax breaks he will propose are "massive."

"The market's running out of patience, and they want to see some details. Now, when he talks "big" and "massive," he throws those words around way too loosely, and we don't know what they mean," said Boockvar.

Even if Congress doesn't take on health care again in the coming week, it will have to deal with passing a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down. Most analysts expect it to be extended but a battle could erupt over the debt ceiling later in the year.

Tom Block, Washington policy strategist at FundStrat, said there's a 30 percent chance Congress will fail to pass the continuing resolution, though he does expect to see a short-term fix to be adopted while they work out the details. Such things as construction of the wall on the Mexican border and increased defense spending are part of the debate.

Block said Republicans will need to get some Democratic support for the bill so there will be intense negotiations to head off a shutdown. "In the end, Trump doesn't want it. It happens on the anniversary of his 100 days. He's going to push very hard to find a compromise," said Block.

Block said there was a reason Trump on Friday announced plans to discuss tax reform Wednesday. "He wanted to change the subject. They're going to have a lot of very bad headlines over the next week over the government shutdown," he said.