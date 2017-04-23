Chinese agribusiness executive 'hopeful' regarding US-China trade

A top executive in China's all-important agriculture sector is "hopeful" that U.S.-China trade will continue to flourish, despite tough talk that has come from both sides.

"For a period of time, to a certain extent, yes, we were concerned," Angela Liu Chang, chairman of New Hope Liuhe, a major agricultural enterprise, told CNBC. "But more recently, we saw [Chinese President Xi Jinping's] visit to the U.S., and this 100-day trade cooperation with Trump and the U.S., and as such, it makes us hopeful going forward."

Trade tensions have flared between the U.S. and China lately, including for agricultural products. Last fall, the U.S. filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization, accusing China of having unfair agricultural subsidies for three key crops — wheat, corn and rice — and alleging they hurt American farmers. President Donald Trump was also outspoken on the campaign trail about China's unfair trade practices — a sentiment that continued after he set foot in the White House.