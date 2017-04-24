Samsung says it’s fixing the one flaw users found in the Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is here and it's beautiful Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 | 10:59 AM ET | 01:58

Samsung said on Monday that it will soon issue a software update to fix complaints of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones with displays that have a red tint.

The company did not admit any sort of wrong-doing and said that variation in its AMOLED display color is normal.

We didn't see any such problem on our Galaxy S8 review units, but some owners of the smartphone have taken to various online outlets, including YouTube, to provide evidence of Galaxy S8 screens with a red hue.

Smartphone displays are supposed to be balanced to provide accurate color representation for photos and movies, and to offer a clear viewing experience overall. Imagine having to surf the web through a red-hued lens — that's what some users are seeing here.

Samsung has features built into its phones to help correct the tint. In this case, it seems like the issue was pretty dramatic, and some users weren't able to fully balance the screen color. A new update will give users further control that should help fix the problem.

"In the past, we have received feedback that consumers wanted the ability to customize the color setting of their Galaxy devices due to natural variations in displays, and we provided the option to do so in previous software updates," Samsung said in an email to CNBC on Monday.

"While the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have the ability for the user to modify the color of the display, Samsung has listened to feedback and has decided to release a software update as early as next week which will provide customers with a further enhanced ability to adjust the color setting to their preference."

Manufacturers typically roll these sorts of updates out slowly, so keep your eyes peeled for it over the next several weeks if you've noticed a red tint on your screen.