Here's how Mark Zuckerberg became the fifth richest person alive

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is the fifth richest person on earth and the model of success for many in Silicon Valley.

The 32-year-old tech mogul was only 26 when a movie was made about his success story. The critically acclaimed film "The Social Network" portrays Zuckerberg as a cut-throat, if socially awkward, genius and the creation of Facebook as a tumultuous and explosive journey. The film is based on Ben Mezrich's 2009 book "The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal."

While many have argued that the film is generally based in fact, others believe David Kirkpatrick's book "The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That Is Connecting the World" is more accurate. It tries to provides a nuanced understanding of the events. And, unlike Mezrick, Kirkpatrick actually spoke with Zuckerberg to hear his side of the story.

This infographic, created by Funders and Founders designer Anna Vital, illustrates Zuckerberg's story based on the information given in Kirkpatrick's book.