Dessert is coming to Chipotle, but it's not what you expected

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hoping that something sweet will continue to spark sales.

The burrito chain said Tuesday on its an earnings conference call that it would be testing out its first dessert at restaurants later this month.

While many speculated that Chipotle would roll out a churro dessert, the company opted for a different Mexican sweet — bunuelos .

Bunuelos are fried tortilla strips with honey, cinnamon and sugar and will be served with an apple caramel butter dipping sauce. The strips will be made in already existing equipment in the restaurant and only require a few additional ingredients, the company said.

Dessert is another attempt to win back customers and boost sales.

In the latest quarter, both traffic and check sales grew, which was seen as an encouraging sign. After a string of high-profile foodborne illness outbreaks, Chipotle has struggled to woo back customers despite marketing and promotions, including a three-month loyalty program called Chiptopia.