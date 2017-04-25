Kmart Pharmacy sharply cuts price of Adrenaclick, competitor to EpiPen anti-allergy device

And the reactions to EpiPen's high prices just keep on coming.

Kmart on Tuesday announced that its pharmacy division is sharply cutting the price of a generic competitor to the anti-allergy EpiPen, with commercially insured customers having to pay $0 out of pocket for it.

Cash-paying patients will have to fork out $199.99 for the generic Adrenaclick auto-injector device at Kmart Pharmacy.

Before the price cuts, the generic Andrenaclick was selling for $573.79 at Kmart Pharmacy.

Kmart said, "The new low price of Adrenaclick is possible through Kmart's lowered pricing, combined with a manufacturer's coupon."

In contrast to Adrenaclick, the brand-name version of EpiPen sells for $642.69 for a two-pack, while a "generic" version of EpiPen sells $330 at Kmart Pharmacy. There is no difference between the two products that are sold by pharmaceuticals giant Mylan other than their packaging.

Mylan drew outrage from consumers last year for having increased the price of the brand-name EpiPen from about $90 a decade ago to more than $600 by 2016, a rise of more than 500 percent. The company introduced its generic version of EpiPen in December at half the price of the brand-name version, in response to criticism over the price hikes.