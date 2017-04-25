This is what has people feeling queasy at Chipotle now

Chipotle just can't win.

The burrito chain posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, sending shares up as much as 6.8 percent in aftermarket trading. However, the gains were erased when the company revealed that it had experienced a data breach.

Chipotle told investors during an earnings conference call that it had detected "unauthorized activity" on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made at Chipotle restaurants. The company said that it believes it has taken the proper steps to stop the activity.

Chipotle said that it is focused on transactions that occurred between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017.

"Because the investigation is continuing, complete findings are not available," John Hartung, Chipotle's CFO, said during the call. Hartung said it was "too early to provide further details on the investigation."

He added that the company has "implemented additional security enhancements" and declined to comment further.

In a statement from spokesman Chris Arnold, Chipotle warned customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and notify their bank if they see an unauthorized charge.

Chipotle plans to notify any affected customers when it gets "further clarity" about the timeframes and the restaurant locations that were affected.