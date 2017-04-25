    ×

    Nasdaq breaks above 6,000 for the first time on strong earnings; Dow jumps 200 points

    • The Nasdaq composite soared above 6,000 for the first time ever.
    • The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 200 points.
    • "Earnings and tax reform are the main story" in the market, says Baird's Bittles.
    Market open moves on earnings
    Dow and Nasdaq surge on strong earnings   

    U.S. equities got off to a strong start on Tuesday as solid quarterly reports from several large-cap companies rolled through.

    The Nasdaq composite jumped about 0.5 percent, sending the index above 6,000 for this first time ever. The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points, with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent, with financials and materials rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers.

    Here are some of the firms that posted quarterly results before the bell:

    "Earnings thus far have been good," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "That's a good sign that Corporate America is on a renewed path toward growth."

    More than 190 S&P components are expected to have reported by the end of the week. Other big names scheduled to release quarterly results this week include Boeing, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and General Motors.

    The major U.S. stock indexes soared on Monday after the first round of the French presidential election went as most investors expected. Centrist Emmanuel Macron advanced to the runoff against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The runoff is scheduled for May 7.

    The Dow soared more than 200 points, while the S&P and Nasdaq climbed about 1 percent.

    Bulls running
    Getty Images

    Nevertheless, investors also zeroed in on Washington, as President Donald Trump tried to avoid a government shutdown. Government funding will end Friday unless Congress can agree on at least a temporary funding resolution.

    The Trump administration is also expected to release an outline to potential tax reform later this week. Tax reform expectations have been one of the key market drivers since the presidential election.

    "Earnings and tax reform are the main story" in the market, said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "For two months, we were in a consolidation phase and now we have the Nasdaq at an all-time high."

    Overseas, European equities rose broadly, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising more than 0.4 percent. In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, with the Shanghai composite rising 0.16 percent and the Nikkei 225 advancing 1.08 percent.

    In economic news, U.S. home prices rose more than expected in February, according to new data from the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

    The national home price index jumped 5.8 percent in February, while analysts were expecting home prices to climb by 5.7 percent.

    New home sales rose 5.8 percent to 621,000 in March, above expectations. Consumer confidence held at 120.3 for April.

    —CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Capital One, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Discover Financial, U.S. Steel, Juniper Networks, Stryker, Panera Bread, United Health Services, Valvoline

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Boeing, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Pepsico, United Technologies, GlaxoSmithKline, Anthem, Alaska Air, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Hershey, Norfolk Southern, State Street, Credit Suisse, Hess, Seagate Technology, Twitter, Nasdaq, Amgen, Paypal, F5Networks, Tractor Supply, Buffalo Wild Wings, Boston Beer, SixFlags, CR Bard, Whiting Petroleum, Suncor

    Thursday

    Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon.com, Raytheon, Baidu, Starbucks, Expedia, Comcast, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Flex, GoPro, Western Digital, Vertex , Sirius XM Radio, Under Armour, American Airlines, Southwest Air, MGM Growth, Generac, Domino's Pizza, CME Group, KKR, Johnson Controls, Union Pacific, UPS, Total, Celgene, Deutsche Bank, Alexion Pharma, Nintendo, AbbVie, Bayer, Air Products

    7:45 a.m. ECB rate decision

    8:30 a.m. ECB President Mario Draghi press briefing

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Advance econ indicators

    10:00 a.m. Pending home sales

    10:00 a.m. Housing vacancies

    Friday

    Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honda Motor, Barclays, UBS, Sony, Synchrony Financial, Spirit Airlines, Autoliv, Sanofi, Spirit Airlines, Goodyear Tire, Calpine, Cabot Oil and Gas, Phillips 66, Weyerhaeuser

    8:30 a.m. Q1 adv Real GDP

    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

