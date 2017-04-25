Nasdaq breaks above 6,000 for the first time on strong earnings; Dow jumps 200 points

U.S. equities got off to a strong start on Tuesday as solid quarterly reports from several large-cap companies rolled through.

The Nasdaq composite jumped about 0.5 percent, sending the index above 6,000 for this first time ever. The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 200 points, with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5 percent, with financials and materials rising more than 1 percent to lead advancers .

Here are some of the firms that posted quarterly results before the bell:

"Earnings thus far have been good," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "That's a good sign that Corporate America is on a renewed path toward growth."

More than 190 S&P components are expected to have reported by the end of the week. Other big names scheduled to release quarterly results this week include Boeing, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and General Motors.

The major U.S. stock indexes soared on Monday after the first round of the French presidential election went as most investors expected. Centrist Emmanuel Macron advanced to the runoff against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The runoff is scheduled for May 7.

The Dow soared more than 200 points, while the S&P and Nasdaq climbed about 1 percent.