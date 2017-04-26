Five ways the Trump economy is off to a record-setting pace

Cash has been flowing fast and free in the nascent Donald Trump presidency, even if some of the economic data points haven't caught up yet.
Several measures indicate record activity in the days since the Republican captured the nation's highest office in November.
Mergers and acquisitions have been in a frenzy, companies have been rushing to market with massive amounts of debt issuance, and, of course, major averages in the stock market continue to punch through new highs. Close to 3,100 deals of various stripes have been completed in just the first 100 days.
Some of the first-100-days highlights, as compiled by Thomson Reuters:
- On the deal meter, M&A for cross-border transactions globally as well as U.S. company deals involving other countries both for inbound and outbound M&A are all at record levels for the first 100 days. The global cross-border dollar tally is at $344.2 billion.
- Issuance for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds is at record levels as well — $324.6 billion and nearly $88 billion, respectively.
- Follow-ons, or the issuance of more shares after companies first go public, is at a new high globally of $137.2 billion.
- Health care has been a particularly active sector, with a record 63 companies going to the equity markets to raise capital during the period. Those firms have raised $4.5 billion, more than seven times as much as during Barack Obama's first term and more than double the next highest level — $2.1 billion during Bill Clinton's initial four years.
- The Dow industrials are up more than 15 percent since Election Day, the best showing since Ronald Reagan. At the same time, market volatility has been low, with the CBOE Volatility Index falling 6.8 percent since the inauguration and tumbling some 43 percent since the Nov. 8 election.