Five ways the Trump economy is off to a record-setting pace

Cash has been flowing fast and free in the nascent Donald Trump presidency, even if some of the economic data points haven't caught up yet.

Several measures indicate record activity in the days since the Republican captured the nation's highest office in November.

Mergers and acquisitions have been in a frenzy, companies have been rushing to market with massive amounts of debt issuance, and, of course, major averages in the stock market continue to punch through new highs. Close to 3,100 deals of various stripes have been completed in just the first 100 days.

Some of the first-100-days highlights, as compiled by Thomson Reuters: