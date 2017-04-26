Trump tax cut sounds great but markets are skeptical it would send interest rates flying

While equities markets might salivate over a 15 percent corporate tax rate, in the bond market, bond traders immediately focused on the deficit ballooning aspects of the plan which, as yet, shows little ability to raise new revenue. Details on the plan are expected at 1:30 p.m. ET when Treasury Secretary Steven Mncuhin and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn speak.

"Trump is the 'art of the deal' negotiator. You start at the extremes and move to the middle. ... He's not doing anything when it comes to the deficit and trying to curtail it. These numbers are going to blow up the deficit," said Andrew Brenner, global head of emerging markets, fixed income at National Alliance.



"[Trump] said as recently as last week you have to have the health-care plan in force first ... the health-care plan is not even on the agenda this week after being promised last week."

The current corporate tax rate is 35 percent, and House Republicans have their own plan to take the rate to 20 percent but with proceeds from a controversial border adjustment tax. They were also counting on revenue from the replacement of Obamacare, which could divert current tax monies used to pay for that program.

"This is just a starting point. We can assume it doesn't go to 15 percent. There's so many other crosscurrents to it. If they get a rate that's very low, what does it mean for interest rates? If it facilitates growth, rates go higher," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at the Lindsey Group. With a widening deficit, interest rates also go higher.

The plan from Trump is not expected to include that border adjustment tax. The president floated the idea of a 15 percent tax rate as a candidate, and at the time it was estimated it could add trillions to the deficit.

"My read is that nobody is counting on this, nobody's expecting it. There are certain aspects of this that are not palatable to members of Congress. There are still in Washington within the GOP that vanishing breed of deficit hawks that have found their voice and they are finding it on the tax bills," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.



Freedom Caucus members balked at changes to the health-care plan last month, and effectively kept the bill to replace Obamacare from coming to a vote.

The plan also is expected to include a 10 percent tax on repatriated earnings from overseas, which would hopefully provide some boost to the economy as corporations spend the cash at home. But Clemons said he expects only $600 million to $700 billion of that more than $2 trillion to make its way back to the U.S.

"A lot of that cash is held offshore for reasons that has nothing to do with the tax structure," said Clemons. "That's an element of the plan that would have pretty good bipartisan support." He also said it might be something that could stand on its own, outside of a bigger tax plan, since it would be embraced by Congress.

As traders anticipated the tax proposal Wednesday, stocks were barely higher, after surging in the previous two sessions. Bond yields were steady, with the 10-year around 2.33 percent, as traders awaited more details.

"The bond market is going to be a daily measure on this issue. I think they're certainly questioning that he's going to get anywhere close to what he wants. If he did, [the 10-year yield] would be close to 2.60 on the upper end of the range, not 2.30 on the bottom end of the range," said Boockvar.

He said interest rates would adjust higher across the board, and they are already set to move up as global central banks move away from easing programs. Many economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates again in June.

Companies would also be impacted by a deficit spending plan. "You can offset the benefits fo the tax gain through the higher cost of capital. So much debt has been accumulated in the corporate sector in the last 10 years, people can't look at the tax cut in a vacuum," he said. "The bond market is going to be the tell on what they are thinking Trump will be able to actually pass and what the growth influence is and the deficit it's going to create."

According to Boockvar, as of the fourth quarter, total business debt in the U.S. was $13.47 trillion. He said if interest rates rose 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point, it could add about $135 billion in higher interest expense. For households, he estimated $147 billion of higher interest expense on everything from mortgages to credit cards, autos and student loans.

Boockvar said the stock market has been moving higher in anticipation of the tax plan since Trump won the election Nov. 8. He now expects a long haul through Congress, as the debate focuses on whether a tax plan has to be revenue neutral. The impact on the deficit would determine whether cuts can be made permanent.



The argument in favor of a plan that widens the deficit is that it would increase growth and could make the tax cuts self-financing by adding new tax revenue to the economy.

"If you have something permanent, you have to have it revenue neutral. This was just a starting point that Congress wanted the administration to lay out. Where health care is being debated within Congress, I think on the tax side people wanted Trump to create a starting point," said Boockvar.

Earlier Wednesday, Mnuchin said the White House wants a combined plan with the Hosue and Senate. The Treasury secretary declined to provide details of the plan but called it "the biggest tax cut and largest tax reform in the history of our country."