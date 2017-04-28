Within Friday's pedestrian reading on first-quarter growth came some real evidence that money is being put to work and could trigger growth.

GDP started the year by advancing 0.7 percent, a weak reading that was below consensus of 1.2 percent but actually better than some of the more pessimistic forecasts coming out of Wall Street in recent days.

Within the numbers, though, there was an interesting story that gives hope for better days.

Private investment, which has languished through much of the recovery, spiked to start the year. In doing so, it provided one of the first signs that the soft data of powerful sentiment readings from businesses, investors and consumers were translating into some tangible action in hard data.

"We're certainly seeing an improvement in business investment," said Joseph LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank. "That does suggest that some of the animal spirits that are showing up in softer data are actually coming through in these GDP numbers."

The most-watched indicator regarding business spending is nonresidential private investment, a capital expenditures barometer that surged 9.4 percent for the first three months. Investment in structures jumped 22.1 percent and equipment rose a similarly strong 9.1 percent, according to figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.