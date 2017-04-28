US stocks hold mixed after data deluge, but track for strong weekly gains

    ×

    U.S. equities traded mixed on Friday as investors shrugged off weak economic data and digested key corporate earnings.

    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped about 30 points after opening marginally higher, with Intel contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 chopped around the flatline, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh record high before holding marginally higher.

    "While a bit disappointing, this number fits in with the seasonal pattern that we have seen over the past few years, where Q1 has tended to be weak," said Sameer Samana, global quantitative strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "But there was some hope that the recent jump in consumer and business confidence would translate into better growth."

    The U.S economy grew at a rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by Reuters expected growth of 1.2 percent.

    But the latest CNBC/Moody's Analytics survey tracked economic growth at 0.8 percent and the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracked GDP at a 0.2 percent growth rate.

    "GDP tucked under consensus albeit the headline print did exceed the 0.2% estimate provided by the Atlanta Fed," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients. "Traders largely ignored the release, for the data sits squarely in the rearview mirror."

    Treasury yields ticked higher after the GDP data release. As of 10:18 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year yield traded at 2.30 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield hovered around 1.27 percent.

    Other economic data released Friday included the Chicago PMI, which unexpectedly rose, and the April read on consumer sentiment inched higher.

    "Economic data is being overshadowed by earnings and the fluidity of economic policy," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. "I think the market was already expecting the Q1 number to be pretty low so [investors] discounted that."

    A trove of companies reported between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Here are some of those results:

    • General Motors: earnings per share of $1.70 on sales of $41.2 billion, versus $1.46 per share and $40.75 billion expected by Thomson One analysts' consensus.
    • Amazon: earnings per share of $1.48 on sales of $35.7 billion, versus a Thomson One consensus of $1.12 earnings per share on sales of $35.3 billion.
    • Alphabet: earnings per share of $7.73 on revenue of $24.75 billion, versus a Thomson One estimate of $7.39 earnings per share on sales of $24.22 billion.

    The three major indexes were on track to post solid weekly gains as well as a strong monthly performance. Entering Friday, the S&P 500 was tracking for a 1.71 percent weekly gain and a monthly advance of 1.1 percent.

    "It seems like the earnings and the reduced anxiety over the policy agenda are driving the markets this week," said State Street's Arone.

    On Wednesday, the White House released an outline for its vision of tax reform, a boon for the U.S. stock market since President Donald Trump was elected. The proposal slashes the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent.

    The White House added there will be a "one-time tax" on the trillions of dollars held by corporations overseas. However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the rate for that tax has yet to be determined.

    "At the end of the day, when you think about where this thing can go, you need to figure out where you're getting the money to fund this," said Tom Siomades, head of Hartford Funds Investment Consulting Group. "The government is going to run out of money if we give everyone a tax cut. That's a given."

