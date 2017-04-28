US stocks hold mixed after data deluge, but track for strong weekly gains

U.S. equities traded mixed on Friday as investors shrugged off weak economic data and digested key corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped about 30 points after opening marginally higher, with Intel contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 chopped around the flatline, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite hit a fresh record high before holding marginally higher.

"While a bit disappointing, this number fits in with the seasonal pattern that we have seen over the past few years, where Q1 has tended to be weak," said Sameer Samana, global quantitative strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "But there was some hope that the recent jump in consumer and business confidence would translate into better growth."

The U.S economy grew at a rate of 0.7 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by Reuters expected growth of 1.2 percent.

But the latest CNBC/Moody's Analytics survey tracked economic growth at 0.8 percent and the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracked GDP at a 0.2 percent growth rate.

"GDP tucked under consensus albeit the headline print did exceed the 0.2% estimate provided by the Atlanta Fed," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients. "Traders largely ignored the release, for the data sits squarely in the rearview mirror."

Treasury yields ticked higher after the GDP data release. As of 10:18 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year yield traded at 2.30 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield hovered around 1.27 percent.